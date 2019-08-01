Senate Clears Two-Year Budget Deal, Punts Borrowing Cap

Law360 (August 1, 2019, 6:53 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Senate passed a $320 billion spike in federal spending over two years and suspended the government's borrowing limit Thursday, clearing a House-passed budget deal with the White House over the objections of dozens of lawmakers in both parties. President Donald Trump says he will sign the bill, which gives lawmakers room to spend billions more on military and domestic priorities, including defense contracts and transportation projects, in the next two fiscal years but also balloons the deficit. At the same time, to head off a fiscal crisis and political headaches when Congress gets back after Labor Day, the measure...

