Roger Stone Loses Bid To Kill Obstruction Case

Law360 (August 1, 2019, 7:13 PM EDT) -- A Washington, D.C., federal judge on Thursday rejected a panoply of reasons that Roger Stone had offered for halting a witness tampering and obstruction case against him, calling some of the political operative's arguments "misplaced," "problematic" and "entirely unsupported." U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson shot down Stone's contention that the prosecution is unconstitutional on several different grounds, and also swept aside his claim that the case unfairly singled him out because of his political beliefs. Judge Jackson did grant Stone's request to review non-public parts of the report on Russian election interference produced by special counsel Robert Mueller, but said...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS