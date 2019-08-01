Progressive Moves Fla. Suit Over Copays To Federal Court

Law360 (August 1, 2019, 8:04 PM EDT) -- Progressive Select Insurance Co. moved a Florida medical practice’s proposed class action to federal court Thursday, citing the possibility that the suit over Progressive’s alleged reduction of copays for customers injured in car crashes could reach as high as $10 million in damages. The insurer said the case met the removal criteria under the federal Class Action Fairness Act — including parties from different states, a large potential class of physicians, and potential recovery in excess of $5 million — enough to take the case from Florida’s 13th Judicial Circuit in Hillsborough County to the federal court in Tampa. The underlying lawsuit claimed...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS