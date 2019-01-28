Soccer Star Cristiano Ronaldo Can't Duck Sex Assault Suit Yet

Law360 (August 1, 2019, 8:53 PM EDT) -- A Nevada federal judge has for now denied Cristiano Ronaldo's bid to dodge a civil suit accusing him of sexually assaulting a woman in Las Vegas more than 10 years ago, just days after Clark County prosecutors said they would not pursue criminal charges against the international soccer megastar. U.S. District Judge Jennifer A. Dorsey on Wednesday denied a motion to dismiss a suit filed by a woman who claims Ronaldo raped her in a Las Vegas hotel room in June 2009. The judge said Ronaldo's counsel filed an oversized motion that violated a court rule on page limits but can...

