Opioid MDL Judge Signals Support For 'Negotiation Class'

Law360 (August 6, 2019, 12:08 PM EDT) -- An Ohio federal judge on Tuesday appeared likely to approve provocative plans to broker settlements in the multidistrict opioid litigation by using a first-of-its-kind "negotiation class" potentially consisting of every city and county in the U.S. The proposed negotiation class would organize more than 30,000 local governments into one group and pave the way for global settlements with opioid manufacturers and distributors. (AP) In a nearly two-hour hearing, U.S. District Judge Dan Aaron Polster uttered virtually zero criticism of the negotiation class concept and repeatedly shot down objections voiced by representatives of drug distributors and state attorneys general. The judge did...

