Opioid MDL 'Negotiation Class' Wins Approval

Law360 (September 11, 2019, 5:39 PM EDT) -- In a possible turning point for a wave of opioid-crisis lawsuits, an Ohio federal judge on Wednesday approved a novel “negotiation class” that could encompass every U.S. city and county in hopes of striking global settlements with pharmaceutical companies. The thumbs-up by U.S. District Judge Dan Aaron Polster in the multidistrict opioid litigation clears the way for drug manufacturers, distributors and pharmacies to pursue sweeping deals with more than 30,000 local governments over liability for an addiction epidemic that has wreaked havoc from coast to coast. Judge Polster noted Wednesday that some state attorneys general have opposed the concept based on...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS