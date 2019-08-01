Exxon Hit With Lawsuit By Texas County After Chemical Fire

Law360 (August 1, 2019, 7:52 PM EDT) -- Exxon Mobil Chemical Co. was targeted in a lawsuit filed Thursday by Harris County, Texas, following a major fire at the company’s Olefins plant in Baytown, claiming the blaze released an array of air pollutants in violation of the state’s environmental laws. The fire started Wednesday at the chemical manufacturing plant, and Harris County is seeking a temporary and permanent restraining order to prevent future fires and for the company to abide by the Texas Clean Air Act. “The Harris County Pollution Control Department conducted an emissions event investigation in response to the emissions event,” Harris County said in the complaint....

