FCC OKs Mapping Plan, But Commissioners Have Concerns

Law360 (August 1, 2019, 5:25 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission on Thursday greenlighted a fresh information-gathering effort to better suss out the state of broadband service in the U.S., but commissioners from both parties weren't happy about how the new data will be managed. In the agency's open meeting Thursday, the commission voted to move forward with the much-anticipated Digital Opportunity Data Collection initiative, which will create a new broadband mapping system that requires internet service providers to submit the contours of their service areas and allows residents to contribute their own crowdsourced information. The measure received full blessings from the agency's Republican leadership — Chairman Ajit...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS