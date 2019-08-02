CIT Orders Commerce To Explain Mexican Steel Duties Again

Law360 (August 2, 2019, 5:45 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Court of International Trade ordered the U.S. Department of Commerce for a second time to explain its adverse duty rate on a Mexican exporter's steel wire rods, saying the department had failed to deliver sources to back its determination. After having previously ordered the Commerce Department to explain how it had corroborated a 40.52% rate, CIT Judge Claire R. Kelly ruled on Thursday that the information the agency had provided since — specifically, a copy of an initiation notice and a checklist of its review — was not enough to corroborate the final 40.52% rate handed to Deacero SAPI...

