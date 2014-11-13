Attys In Au Pair Antitrust Wage Dispute Get $22.9M In Fees

Law360 (August 1, 2019, 9:46 PM EDT) -- A recent Tenth Circuit ruling won't disturb a $65.5 million deal approved two weeks ago that resolved a class action accusing several sponsorship agencies for au pairs of colluding to suppress childcare workers' wages, including almost $23 million in fees for class counsel, a Colorado federal judge said Thursday. U.S. District Judge Christine Arguello two weeks ago granted 35% of the total settlement for attorney fees, the amount counsel for the 11 class representatives sought in May. The approval ended the case claiming that a group of agencies that sponsor au pairs to come to the U.S. conspired to set low...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS