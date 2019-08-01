Cancer Center Says Ch. 11 Plan Bars Ex-Executive's Claims

Law360 (August 1, 2019, 10:44 PM EDT) -- Reorganized debtor 21st Century Oncology Holdings Inc. told a New York bankruptcy judge late Wednesday that a former executive of the company should be sanctioned for filing a suit over allegedly unpaid compensation claims that were enjoined by the debtor's confirmed Chapter 11 plan. In the motion seeking enforcement of the Chapter 11 plan injunction and sanctions, 21st Century said former employee Andrew L. Woods filed a complaint in March seeking payment of $11 million he claims he is owed for severance and unpaid bonus compensation after his termination in 2016, but the plan confirmed in January enjoined actions against the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS