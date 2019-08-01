RE/MAX Presidential Latest Realty Co. Hit With TCPA Suit

Law360 (August 2, 2019, 5:48 PM EDT) -- A Florida man launched a putative class action against a RE/MAX franchise Thursday claiming it harassed him with unsolicited marketing in violation of the Telephone Consumer Protection Act, bringing his action just weeks after a North Carolina man filed a similar suit against international real estate goliath Keller Williams Realty. Josie Williams says unsolicited text messages sent to him from Presidential Real Estate Group Inc., which conducts business as RE/MAX Presidential, have inconvenienced him “and caused disruption to his daily life.” Williams brought the action on behalf of a proposed nationwide class of people he claims received text messages in the...

