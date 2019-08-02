Clarity Needed For Tribunals Tackling Human Rights Issues

Law360 (August 2, 2019, 9:34 PM EDT) -- To what extent should international businesses investing abroad be required to guarantee people living near their projects basic human rights, such as clean water and air? Investment treaty tribunals are increasingly grappling with this question, attempting to strike a balance between local needs, investors' rights and nations' responsibilities. Although many tribunals have increasingly begun to reference human rights and to take the conduct of investors into account, human rights advocates say their decisions fall short and that reform of the investment treaty regime is necessary. In one recent example, a tribunal evaluating a case involving a terminated water utility concession agreed...

