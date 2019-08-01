J&J Expert Says Natural Causes At Fault In Woman's Cancer

Law360 (August 1, 2019, 9:54 PM EDT) -- A Johns Hopkins University epidemiologist told a Kentucky jury Thursday that a woman's fatal mesothelioma was not caused by Johnson & Johnson's talcum powder products, saying this form of cancer in women often comes from mutations during normal cell division and not from external carcinogens like asbestos. During the third week of the trial on claims brought by the family of the deceased Donna Ann Hayes, J&J called to the stand Dr. Gregory Diette, an epidemiologist and lung disease specialist. Under questioning by J&J attorney Morton Dubin of Orrick Herrington & Sutcliffe LLP, Diette explained what cancer is — uncontrolled cell...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS