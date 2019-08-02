Apple Quashes Suit Brought By Man Burned By IPhone

Law360 (August 2, 2019, 6:54 PM EDT) -- A New York state judge has tossed a suit against Apple Inc. brought by a man whose iPhone burned him through his pants, causing him to have to rip his pants off, miss a wake, and be hospitalized for 10 days, but is letting the suit against a phone repair company move forward. Acting Judge Carmen Victoria St. George on Tuesday granted Apple’s request for summary judgment in the case while denying CPR Cell Phone Repair’s cross-motion for summary judgment. CPR had repaired the iPhone 5c's screen twice shortly before the injury occurred. "Apple has established that the subject phone left its possession...

