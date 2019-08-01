Nissan To Pay $3M Over Military Members' Repossessed Cars

Law360 (August 2, 2019, 5:35 PM EDT) -- Nissan's auto financing company has agreed to pay $3 million to resolve allegations it repossessed cars owned by military service members without a court order and didn't refund those who terminated their leases before deployment, violating federal law, the U.S. Department of Justice announced. Under the Servicemembers Civil Relief Act, a court order is needed to repossess the leased car of a protected service member, the DOJ said Thursday, but Tennessee-based Nissan Motor Acceptance Corp. has repossessed 113 such cars without court orders. Nissan also failed to refund upfront capitalized cost reduction — like down payments or credit for a trade-in...

