2 Plaintiffs Cut From Chili's Data Breach Case

Law360 (August 2, 2019, 9:16 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge has dismissed two of the eight plaintiffs who filed a proposed class action against the parent company of Chili’s Grill and Bar over a 2018 data breach, ruling that the pair failed to demonstrate actual injuries. U.S. District Judge Timothy J. Corrigan on Thursday granted a bid by Chili’s parent, Dallas-based Brinker International Inc., to toss Christopher Lang and Peter Alamillo from the suit, but otherwise denied the company’s Jan. 4 motion to dismiss the second amended consolidated complaint. Judge Corrigan found that the six remaining plaintiffs have sufficiently shown a concrete injury, noting that an individual...

