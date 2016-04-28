Minn. College's Athletics Are Biased Toward Men, Judge Finds

Law360 (August 2, 2019, 4:06 PM EDT) -- A Minnesota federal judge found that St. Cloud State University is in violation of Title IX by giving too few opportunities for women to compete in sports and by offering more support to the men’s teams. In a 66-page order published Thursday, U.S. District Judge John R. Tunheim said that from 2003 to 2016, the school has consistently had large gaps between the number of spots for men and those for women on its sports teams, with men receiving as much as 172 more opportunities in some year. While the gap has improved to less than 50 in 2017 and 2018,...

