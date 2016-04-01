Models, Playboy Playmates Win TM Trial With Fla. Strip Clubs

Law360 (August 1, 2019, 8:41 PM EDT) -- A federal jury has awarded nine models, including two Playboy Playmates, $150,000 over allegations that two Florida strip clubs used their images in advertising without permission, according to court documents. The jury found Monday that none of the women suffered actual damages, but awarded them between $10,000 and $30,000 each in statutory and reasonable royalty damages for their claims that Florida strip clubs Flash Dancers and Thee Officers Club unlawfully used their images in Facebook advertisements from 2013 through 2015. The models involved include Playboy Playmates Jessica Burciaga and Sara Underwood, and others who have worked as NFL cheerleaders and actresses...

