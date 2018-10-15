US Trustee Says Sears Ch. 11 Plan Releases Aren't Allowed

Law360 (August 1, 2019, 9:00 PM EDT) -- The federal bankruptcy watchdog objected Thursday to the proposed Chapter 11 plan of retail giant Sears Holdings Corp., saying the plan includes impermissible releases given by third parties and does not adequately ensure that all of the debtor’s nearly $500 million in administrative costs will be paid. In its objection, the Office of the U.S. Trustee said the plan includes releases for Sears, its officers and professionals and a broad swath of entities related to the debtor for a wide range of claims that could be brought by creditors whether they affirmatively consent to the releases or not. Under the terms...

