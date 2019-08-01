FCC Lays Down New Rules For Cable Franchise Fees

Law360 (August 1, 2019, 7:37 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission ushered in a new set of rules Thursday designed to clarify the kinds of franchising fees localities are allowed to charge cable companies in return for access, despite a strong stand from the agency's Democratic commissioners. The Republican majority voted the rule change in during the agency's monthly open meeting Thursday, over the protests of Commissioners Jessica Rosenworcel and Geoffrey Starks, who called the vote a dangerous encroachment on local authority. One that threatened to upend already negotiated franchise agreements across the country, Commissioner Starks said. "Today's item jeopardizes the public interest and threatens to significantly alter...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS