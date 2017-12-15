Attys In Murphy Oil Sales Tax Row Seek $250K Fees

Law360 (August 2, 2019, 3:40 PM EDT) -- Lawyers who helped a class of customers secure a $257,000 preliminary settlement of claims that Murphy Oil overcharged sales tax on discounted goods are requesting that a Florida federal court grant them $250,000 in attorney fees. The attorneys took a risk by representing the class of customers on contingency in a complex and novel case — working for more than 700 hours at a $354,000 value in helping the class reach a conditional settlement with Murphy Oil USA Inc., according to the Thursday filing by attorneys Kenneth Jay Grunfeld and Joseph H. Aughtman. In order to represent the class effectively, the attorneys undertook...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS