Shareholders Want More Info On Construction Co.'s $71M Deal

Law360 (August 2, 2019, 5:46 PM EDT) -- An ASV Holdings Inc. shareholder slapped the compact construction equipment maker and its executives with a proposed class action in Delaware federal court Thursday, claiming the company has withheld important information related to its $70.7 million deal to be bought by Japanese tractor maker Yanmar. The proposed class action by shareholder Michael Kent, brought on behalf of all ASV shareholders, says the company's proxy statement related to the deal filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission omits crucial information about its financial projections, analyses by the company's financial adviser — Donnelly Penman & Partners — and Donnelly's potential conflicts of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS