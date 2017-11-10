Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Travelers Beats Claims From Construction Co. Over $5.6M Fire

Law360 (August 2, 2019, 8:20 PM EDT) -- Travelers does not have to pay for certain additional claims leveled by a construction company whose Albuquerque luxury condo project burned down during construction because those claims do not fall under the policy's coverage, a New Mexico federal judge ruled Thursday.

U.S. District Judge William P. Johnson said HB Construction Inc. failed to back up its breach of contract claim against the insurer, which already paid the company more than $5.6 million in reconstruction costs and $100,000 in business costs. The company's project, known as The Carlisle, was burned in November 2016 when builders were nearing completion by a man later...

