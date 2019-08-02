Purdue Says Mass. Opioid Suit Sets Dangerous Precedent

Law360, Boston (August 2, 2019, 7:04 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts lawsuit seeking to hold Purdue Pharma and its controlling Sackler family responsible for the opioid crisis stretches the bounds of the law and could set a dangerous precedent for corporate directors, the pharmaceutical company told a judge Friday. Before a standing-room-only crowd in Boston’s Suffolk Superior Courthouse during a daylong hearing over motions to dismiss, and with people holding signs on the courthouse steps with photos of loved ones lost to the epidemic, Purdue Pharma Inc. argued that the Massachusetts attorney general’s office is “scapegoating” the company, and the directors said they are being shoehorned into a case where they do not belong....

