Medical Scrubs Co. Hit With ‘Antimicrobial’ False Ad Suit

Law360 (August 2, 2019, 6:28 PM EDT) -- A California nurse filed a putative class action Thursday against medical apparel maker FIGS, claiming the company falsely advertised that its scrubs can kill bacteria and infections on contact. Nurse Avegail Torres’ suit claims that from 2013 until recently, FIGS Inc. marketed its health care apparel as “antimicrobial” that was able to kill bacteria and infection “immediately on contact” due to the silver ions in the fabric, despite two peer-reviewed studies that refuted the idea that silver can do so in medical scrubs. “These representations, used to inflate the price and promote the sale of the health care apparel, are utterly...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS