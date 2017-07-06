Class Attys Awarded $1M For Brown University ERISA Deal

Law360 (August 2, 2019, 6:21 PM EDT) -- A Rhode Island federal judge awarded class counsel $1 million in fees and expenses on Friday for its work in reaching a $3.5 million deal to resolve claims that Brown University mishandled the retirement savings of its workers. U.S. District Judge William E. Smith's order granted final approval of the settlement, inked in March, that ends one of several suits alleging that a major U.S. university breached its fiduciary duty under the Employee Retirement Income Security Act by mismanaging the savings of its employees. Plaintiffs in the Brown suit had argued that the university had allowed its retirement plans to use...

