Airbnb, Miami Beach Settle Suit Over Vetting Property Owners

Law360 (August 2, 2019, 6:38 PM EDT) -- Airbnb Inc. agreed late Thursday to settle its lawsuit against the city of Miami Beach over an ordinance that would have required the home-sharing site and other similar platforms to closely police illegal rentals or face fines from the city. Under the terms of the settlement, Airbnb will have to establish a mandatory field on each listing page for property owners to include their city-issued business tax receipt numbers and resort tax numbers, but the home-sharing site will not be obligated to verify the validity of these numbers. The city also agreed to not seek or impose penalties against Airbnb under...

