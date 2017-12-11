Philly City Worker Denied $360K Atty Fees On $1 Award

Law360 (August 2, 2019, 5:02 PM EDT) -- A federal judge ruled Friday that a $1 verdict won by a Philadelphia municipal employee on claims she was retaliated against for complaining about alleged workplace discrimination did not entitle her to receive legal fees from the city. U.S. District Judge Gerald Pappert said the damages won by Deanna Pierce, a social worker who said she was discriminated against when she was denied a promotion three years ago, represented just a nominal victory that did not support her claim that the city cover nearly $360,000 in legal fees incurred as she litigated her case. "Pierce's nominal damages award is presumptively a...

