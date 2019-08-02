Cisco, Industry Groups Join Altera In 9th Circ. Challenge

Law360 (August 2, 2019, 9:06 PM EDT) -- Over 30 companies including Cisco Systems and several industry groups have joined Altera Corp.'s request for the full Ninth Circuit to rehear its case and reverse a panel's finding that stock option costs must be included in cost-sharing agreements with foreign subsidiaries. The support came in the form of three briefs filed Thursday — one by former tax officials from France, Germany, Japan, Mexico, the U.K. and other countries, as well as international organizations; one from Cisco Systems Inc. and 32 other companies; and a third from the National Association of Manufacturers, several technology industry groups and the National Foreign Trade Council. All...

