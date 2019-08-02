Fla. High Court Is Asked If Rent Claim Is OK In Insurance Row

Law360 (August 2, 2019, 5:39 PM EDT) -- Florida's Fifth District appeals court asked the Florida Supreme Court on Friday to clarify whether state law allows an apartment complex's claim to recover damages for lost rent stemming from an alleged breach of coverage by Citizens Property Insurance Corp. after the appeals court revived the claim earlier this year. Certifying a question to the state's highest court, the Fifth District Court of Appeal asked the state's highest court whether a policyholder alleging breach of its insurance contract but not bad faith by the insurer can recover damages that fall outside the policy but were caused by the insurer's failure to fulfill its obligations....

