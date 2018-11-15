DC Circ. Grounds Challenge To FAA Airport Runway Rules

Law360 (August 2, 2019, 9:15 PM EDT) -- The D.C. Circuit said Friday it isn't going to strip away Federal Aviation Administration regulations that limit takeoffs and landings at New York City's major airports just because an aviation company says it has a better plan. Exhaustless Inc., a company that sells a plan for reducing runway congestion, failed to convince the panel that pulling the FAA regulations would fix its chief complaint — that there is a lack of opportunity in the market for its product, the panel said in a published opinion. If the panel gave the company what it wanted, there may be no need for its...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS