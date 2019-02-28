J&J Unit Wins Toss Of Suit Over Breast Implants

Law360 (August 2, 2019, 4:59 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge has tossed a suit by four women alleging breast implants made by Johnson & Johnson unit Mentor Worldwide LLC were defective and caused injuries, finding their claims were barred by federal law. U.S. District Judge Andre Birotte Jr. ruled Thursday that the claims the MemoryGel implants had caused the women to develop ailments ranging from hair loss to migraines and that the implants ruptured were preempted by the 1976 Medical Device Amendments to the Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act. The judge wasn’t satisfied with the women’s “conclusory” allegations that Mentor violated state and federal law by failing...

