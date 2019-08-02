Injured Contractors Sue Exxon Over Chemical Plant Fire

Law360, Houston (August 2, 2019, 9:52 PM EDT) -- Exxon Mobile Chemical Co. was hit with two more lawsuits Friday related to an explosion and fire that broke out Wednesday at its olefins plant in Baytown, Texas, this time by workers who were burned or otherwise injured. Crane operator Alvaro Coronel, who was working at the facility as a contractor for Wood Group, is seeking more than $1 million in damages. The lawsuit alleges that as he was fleeing an initial explosion and fire, a second explosion and fire occurred, leaving him with burns to his head, neck, back, arms and hand. In a separate suit, Oscar Negrete, a contractor...

