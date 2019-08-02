Botched Closing Arguments Force Retrial Over Prof.'s Firing

Law360 (August 2, 2019, 8:04 PM EDT) -- A Florida appeals court ordered a new trial Friday in a former Bethune-Cookman University professor's wrongful termination suit, ruling the trial court should not have allowed the university to tell jurors in closing arguments that there was additional evidence not presented that would have been favorable to the university. Florida's Fifth District Court of Appeal reversed a judgment in favor of BCU because of "improper and highly prejudicial" comments made by the university's counsel in closing arguments telling jurors they had not seen all the evidence against Russell Mootry, a formerly tenured professor who was terminated in 2009 because of allegations...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS