Fox News Defamation Accusers Can't Escape Arbitration

Law360 (August 2, 2019, 8:35 PM EDT) -- A suit accusing Fox News and ex-star Bill O'Reilly of defaming two women featured in a New York Times story detailing a series of hush-hush harassment deals between the network and female workers is headed to arbitration after the Second Circuit declined to undo a trial court order. The appeals court on Thursday denied former Fox News producer Andrea Mackris and contributor Rebecca Gomez Diamond a writ of mandamus — an order making a lower court perform a certain duty — letting them pursue their claims in the Southern District of New York, which sent their claims to arbitration in March....

