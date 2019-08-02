Congress Asks Capital One, Amazon For Answers On Breach

Law360 (August 2, 2019, 8:05 PM EDT) -- Members of Congress are calling on Capital One and Amazon to explain how a hacker was able to access the personal data of 106 million Capital One customers and applicants. Top-ranking Republicans on the House Oversight and Reform Committee sent a letter Thursday to Capital One CEO Richard Fairbank and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos demanding briefings detailing how the breach occurred no later than Aug. 15. Capital One announced on July 29 that a hacker, identified by federal authorities as 33-year-old Paige Thompson, exploited a "firewall misconfiguration" to compromise the bank's servers at a cloud computing company that court papers suggest was...

