$11M Atty Fees OK’d For $562M FCA Win Against LA Hospital

Law360 (August 2, 2019, 9:30 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge has greenlit $11.3 million in fees for attorneys representing a whistleblower in a False Claims Act suit that accused a Los Angeles hospital of improperly locking homeless patients in a psychiatric ward to rack up millions of dollars in Medicaid bills. U.S. District Judge Ronald S.W. Lew on Thursday approved Keller Grover LLP’s motion for fees after signing off on a $562,869,043 default judgment in June. That judgment resolved Julie A. Macias’ suit accusing Los Angeles Metropolitan Medical Center, Pacific Health Corp. and the bankrupt ambulance transport company PROCare Mobile Response LLC of violating the FCA by overbilling Medicare and...

