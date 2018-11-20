DC Judge Vacates Trump Rule Restricting Asylum Eligibility

Law360 (August 2, 2019, 7:13 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal judge on Friday struck down a Trump administration rule that strips asylum eligibility from migrants who cross the southern border outside a designated port of entry, finding that it clashes with federal immigration law. Another federal court has temporarily prevented the rule from going into effect, but U.S. District Judge Randolph Moss is the first to issue a final ruling vacating it. He determined that the rule plainly runs afoul of the Immigration and Nationality Act's provision that any migrant "physically present in the United States or who arrives in the United States ... whether or not at...

