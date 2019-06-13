Turbine Repair Co. Fights Bid To Stay $6.2M Award

Law360 (August 6, 2019, 6:45 PM EDT) -- A German turbine repair company has blasted an American energy services firm’s request to hold off on enforcing a $6.2 million award because of continued arbitration proceedings, telling a Missouri federal court that the underlying action doesn’t seek to set aside the victory. Germany’s MTU Maintenance Berlin-Brandenburg GmbH urged the court Friday to reject ProEnergy Services LLC’s request to stay confirmation of a late January arbitral award and to instead enforce the tribunal’s decision. The only reason for pausing confirmation of an arbitral award under the New York Convention is the existence of a pending application to set aside the win...

