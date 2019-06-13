Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Turbine Repair Co. Fights Bid To Stay $6.2M Award

Law360 (August 6, 2019, 6:45 PM EDT) -- A German turbine repair company has blasted an American energy services firm’s request to hold off on enforcing a $6.2 million award because of continued arbitration proceedings, telling a Missouri federal court that the underlying action doesn’t seek to set aside the victory.

Germany’s MTU Maintenance Berlin-Brandenburg GmbH urged the court Friday to reject ProEnergy Services LLC’s request to stay confirmation of a late January arbitral award and to instead enforce the tribunal’s decision.

The only reason for pausing confirmation of an arbitral award under the New York Convention is the existence of a pending application to set aside the win...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related

Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Missouri Western

Nature of Suit

Other Statutes: Arbitration

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

June 13, 2019

Law Firms

Government Agencies