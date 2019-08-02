$625M Peroxide Merger May Hurt Competition, FTC Says

Law360 (August 2, 2019, 6:57 PM EDT) -- The Federal Trade Commission on Friday challenged Evonik Industries AG's $625 million proposed buy of PeroxyChem Holding Co., positing in a complaint that it could harm competition in an already highly concentrated hydrogen peroxide market with a history of strong interdependence between competitors. The FTC voted 4-0, with one member recusing himself, to move forward with the complaint aimed at blocking the merger, after determining that the move would leave only one other competitor in the Pacific Northwest and three other competitors in the southern and central U.S. in the market for peroxide, which is most commonly sold to paper and...

