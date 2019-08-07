Pa. Appeals Court Hints At Backing $70M Risperdal Verdict

Law360, Philadelphia (August 7, 2019, 3:43 PM EDT) -- Members of a Pennsylvania appeals court pushed back against arguments from a Johnson & Johnson subsidiary on Wednesday that a $70 million compensatory damages award returned in a case over a boy's breast growth allegedly linked to the anti-psychotic drug Risperdal was the result of a runaway jury. While J&J unit Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc. has pushed to have the verdict struck down on appeal, with a company attorney tagging it as some 30 times the size of the next-largest award the company has faced over alleged Risperdal-related side effects, members of a three-judge Superior Court panel suggested during a hearing that...

