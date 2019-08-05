Brand Battles: LeBron Guards 'King James' Trademark

Law360 (August 5, 2019, 6:09 PM EDT) -- In Law360's latest roundup of new actions at the Trademark Trial and Appeal Board, LeBron James aims to block a "King James" application, Apple has a prolific week, and Warner Bros. says there's nothing funny about a "Big Bang Theory" catchphrase. Playing Defense The National Basketball Association season is still more than two months away, but LeBron James is already defending his crown. The four-time MVP and his LBJ Trademarks LLC asked the board this week to stop a Los Angeles man from registering “King James” as a trademark for apparel, saying his regal nickname has become “interchangeable” with his actual...

