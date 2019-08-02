Venezuela's Oil Co. Sees ConocoPhillips' $1.5B Claim Nixed

Law360 (August 2, 2019, 7:47 PM EDT) -- An international tribunal on Friday rejected ConocoPhillips' $1.5 billion claim in an arbitration against Venezuela's state oil company relating to an offshore oil project that was nationalized in 2007. The International Chamber of Commerce tribunal instead ordered Petroleos de Venezuela SA, or PDVSA, to repay a $33.7 million outstanding loan to the U.S. oil company, totaling some $54 million with interest. The ICC ordered ConocoPhillips to pay $2.5 million of PDVSA's legal fees and 75% of the arbitration costs, according to José Ignacio Hernández, the attorney general appointed by Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaidó earlier this year. The arbitration focused on...

