Konner Teitelbaum Works On $500M OceanFirst NYC Loan

Law360 (August 2, 2019, 6:33 PM EDT) -- OceanFirst Bank has provided $500 million in financing to an entity affiliated with Rhodes Building Management for a property on 39th Street in Queens in a deal Konner Teitelbaum worked on, according to records made public in New York on Friday. The loan is for 43-15 39th St., and of that figure roughly $2.5 million is new capital for the property and the remainder is assumption and refinance of preexisting debt at the property. Mortgage documents filed on Friday list the name of Brian Gallagher at Konner Teitelbaum & Gallagher, although it wasn't immediately clear what role he played on the...

