Enviro Sues Mass. Resort Over Harbor Waste Pollution

Law360 (August 2, 2019, 7:40 PM EDT) -- A New England environmental nonprofit says that a Massachusetts beach club is damaging the environment and endangering human health by dumping solid waste into Cape Cod-area waters, according to a suit filed Friday in federal court. This is the second time the Conservation Law Foundation has sued the Wychmere Beach Club in Harwich Port and its owner Longwood Venues & Destinations Inc., with this new suit accusing the resort of violating the Resource Conservation Recovery Act through its practices regarding the discharge and disposal of solid waste. Since 2013, Wychmere Beach Club's owners have operated a sewage disposal system that consists...

