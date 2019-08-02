Trump's Intel Pick Withdraws Amid Resume-Padding Claims

Law360 (August 2, 2019, 6:43 PM EDT) -- Rep. John Ratcliffe, R-Texas, has withdrawn from consideration to be the next director of national intelligence, President Donald Trump announced Friday, following reports that the congressman had embellished his national security experience. Amid what Trump described as "very unfair" treatment from the "LameStream Media," Ratcliffe has decided to stay in Congress rather than move forward with his nomination as director, the president said on Twitter. "Rather than going through months of slander and libel, I explained to John how miserable it would be for him and his family to deal with these people," Trump said. In comments to reporters later Friday,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS