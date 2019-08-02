Pa. Justices Snub Appeal Over $2.5M Risperdal Verdict

Law360 (August 2, 2019, 6:31 PM EDT) -- The Pennsylvania Supreme Court on Friday said it will not hear arguments from a Johnson & Johnson unit over a $2.5 million verdict awarded to the family of an autistic Alabama boy who grew breasts after taking the antipsychotic drug Risperdal. J&J subsidiary Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc. asked the justices to review the case after the state's Superior Court upheld a jury's findings in October that the company had failed to adequately warn physicians about the heightened risk of hormone spikes in adolescent boys using the powerful drug. The justices did not comment on the case in turning down the appeal. The case, brought...

