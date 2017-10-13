Quick Wins Denied In Golfer's 'Perpetual' Commissions Suit

Law360 (August 2, 2019, 10:35 PM EDT) -- A Tennessee federal court ruling Friday could pave the way for trial in a dispute over whether PGA Tour golfer Troy Merritt owes a sports agency — owned by law firm McAngus Goudelock and Courie LLC — continued commissions for sponsorship deals it negotiated before he dropped the agency. U.S. District Judge William L. Campbell Jr. denied dueling bids for a quick win, saying questions still remain as to whether Merritt is on the hook for commissions from a sponsorship deal with energy management company World Fuel Services under a section of his representation contract with MGC Sports LLC, controlled by McAngus...

