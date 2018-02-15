Fed Circ. Stands By Reviving Semiconductor IP Suit

Law360 (August 5, 2019, 7:11 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit won't back away from its decision to revive patent suits against Nanya Technology Corp. and United Microelectronics Corp. over semiconductor technology, shooting down pleas from Nanya that the case should have been dismissed and refiled naming the patents’ former owner. The en banc court on Friday said it wouldn't consider the panel’s May decision, which told a California federal judge to mull over adding semiconductor maker Advanced Micro Devices Inc. as a party. The original panel also declined to rehear the case. Neither set of judges expanded on their decision. Longhorn IP subsidiary Lone Star Silicon Innovations LLC...

